 Top
    Close photo mode

    ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bombings in Jakarta

    ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for attacks in a statement released through one of its allied propaganda agencies

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for attacks in a statement released through one of its allied propaganda agencies

    Islamic State fighters carried out an armed attack this morning targeting foreign nationals and the security forces charged with protecting them in the Indonesian capital,”Report informs referring to Reuters.

    There has been no official confirmation of the claim but police previously said they believed militants had been "imitating" the November attacks in Paris.

    Seven people, including five suspected attackers, died in suicide bombings and shootings in the Indonesian capital on Thursday morning.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi