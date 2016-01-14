ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bombings in Jakarta

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for attacks in a statement released through one of its allied propaganda agencies

Islamic State fighters carried out an armed attack this morning targeting foreign nationals and the security forces charged with protecting them in the Indonesian capital,”Report informs referring to Reuters.

There has been no official confirmation of the claim but police previously said they believed militants had been "imitating" the November attacks in Paris.

Seven people, including five suspected attackers, died in suicide bombings and shootings in the Indonesian capital on Thursday morning.