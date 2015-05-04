ISIS claims responsibility for shooting in exhibition in U.S.

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting in the exhibition on the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad held in Harlend city of Texas- state of the U.S.

Report informs referring to Russian "RIA Novosti", France-Presse agency reports.

Two people died as a result of shooting by the two people to car parking of the exhibition center, an employee of the security service was injured. The participants of the exhibition center were evacuated after the incident.

According to the report, the identity of the offenders was not determined.

The police said that about two hundred people were in the exhibition center when the shooting took place.