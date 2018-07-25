 Top
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of two people in Toronto

    Family of 29-year-old Faisal Hussein, who fired in Toronto, claims that he suffered from mental disorders

    Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ / Islamic state Group (is) has claimed responsibility for the actions of shooting which killed two people in Toronto on July 22, Report informs citing the Reuters.

    Notably, on July 22 in Toronto late in the evening a man on a street with lots of cafes and restaurants opened fire from a pistol at people,  then exchanged fire with police and was killed. As a result of firing two girls of 10 and 18-years old were killed. Another 13 people were injured.

    The family of 29-year-old Faisal Hussein, who fired in Toronto, claims that he suffered from mental disorders.

