IS takes responsibility for blast mosque in Bangladesh

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a Shiite mosque in northern Bangladesh on Thursday evening, killing one man and injuring three others during evening prayer, in an attack that echoes last month’s bombing of a Shiite procession, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Shiites are a tiny minority in Bangladesh, whose population of about 160 million is almost entirely Sunni, and have not been the target of sectarian violence. Shamim Mohammad Afzal, director general of Bangladesh’s Islamic Foundation, said the nature and timing of the assault was especially alarming.

“We never saw this type of attack in any mosque in the history of Bangladesh,” he said.

Islamic State (IS) has already took the responsibility for the terror attack.