Is coronavirus a biological war?

"We have already started taking coronavirus under our control," China's ambassador to Turkey Deng Li said, speaking about the new virus in an interview with AHaber.

Answering the question of whether coronavirus is a biological war, the diplomat said: "By bringing together our scientists, we, as the Chinese government, tried to find the source of the virus. At the moment, we share the same opinion that this virus originates from wild animals because the coronavirus is 96% similar to a virus common for bats."

The death toll from the coronavirus has already topped 1,100 in China's Wuhan, while the number of those infected exceeds 40,000.