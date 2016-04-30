IS claims responsibility for Baghdad bombing

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a bombing Saturday east of Baghdad, Report informs citing the Associated Press. The attack killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 38 others, according to Iraqi police and hospital officials. The IS statement described the attack as a three-ton truck bombing.

The attack targeted Shiite civilians shopping in an open-air market selling fruit, vegetables and meat in Nahrawan, according to Iraq's Interior Ministry. The IS statement and initial reports from local officials at the scene claimed the bombing targeted Shiite pilgrims walking to Baghdad's holy Kadhimiyah shrine.