Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Nice.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, terrorists have declared through the ISIS-controlled media.

Notably, a suicide truck at a high speed crashed into the crowd, killing 84 people, injuring hundreds.

According to the information, the attack made by a Frenchman of Tunisian origin Mohammed Buhlel.