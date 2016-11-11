Iraqi forces discovered underground jail with 950 convicts in Mosul

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi security forces discovered underground jail with more than 950 convicts in one of districts earlier occupied by militants of terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS), Report informs.

“On November 7, Monday, according to information, Iraqi security forces discovered underground prison in Shura district of Mosul, with 961 people convicted: all of them are Sunnites, most former officers of Iraqi security forces or members of Iraq Islamic Party”, United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) stated.

“People kept in cells of one to 0.5-meter size bear signs of torture and exhaustion”, the agency said.