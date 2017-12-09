Iraqi prime minister declares complete victory over IS

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi announced the victorious end of the war against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group after regaining control over the entire border with Syria.

"Our armed forces have established full control over the Iraqi-Syrian border and now we declare the end of the war against the IS," he said at a press conference on Saturday.

He noted that the enemy came to destroy civilization, but “Iraq won thanks to the unity and determination, defeating the terrorists in a short time".