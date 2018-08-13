Iraqi Prime Minister cancels visit to Iran

© AP Photo / Hadi Mizban

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ / The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to Iran will not take place.

Report informs, RIA Novosti reported citing the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

According to the agency, al-Abadi's visit to Iran has been canceled. At the same time, as planned, the Iraqi Prime Minister will arrive to Turkey tomorrow.

Notably, the Central Bank of Iraq informed commercial banks on the ban of transactions in dollars with Iranian credit institutions in connection with the effective US sanctions. At the same time, the Central Bank of Iraq does not object to the use of the Euro in operations with Iran, according to it, "it depends on the requirements of the Central Bank of the European Union and the corresponding banks."