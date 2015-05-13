 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iraqi president visits Iran to discuss bilateral issues

    Foad Masoum has arrived in Tehran for a three-day visit

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi President Foad Masoum has arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

    Masoum met by Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and other senior officials to discuss a range of political and economic issues. 

    He also to meet with Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani, as well former president Ali Akbar Hasimi Rafsanjani. 

    His visit will last three days. 

    The two neighbors do about $13 billion in annual trade, and millions of Iranian and Iraqi religious tourists visit Shiite holy sites on both sides each year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi