Iraqi president visits Iran to discuss bilateral issues

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi President Foad Masoum has arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

Masoum met by Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and other senior officials to discuss a range of political and economic issues.

He also to meet with Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani, as well former president Ali Akbar Hasimi Rafsanjani.

His visit will last three days.

The two neighbors do about $13 billion in annual trade, and millions of Iranian and Iraqi religious tourists visit Shiite holy sites on both sides each year.