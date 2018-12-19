Iraqi President to visit Damascus for first time during Syrian conflict

https://report.az/storage/news/aa03dc1a761f78a35ab2ad01bea939dc/c9061e83-d0b0-4050-8828-cb7fc78231db_292.jpg
Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi President Barham Saleh will pay an official visit to Syria for the first time in the coming days, Report informs citing "Kommersant".
The Syrian Foreign Ministry also reported earlier that on December 18 the Syrian ambassador to Iraq discussed the possible opening of the Abu Kamal-Qaim border crossing with Transport Minister Abdullah Loibi.
Tural AsadiNews Author