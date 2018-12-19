 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iraqi President to visit Damascus for first time during Syrian conflict

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi President Barham Saleh will pay an official visit to Syria for the first time in the coming days, Report informs citing "Kommersant".

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry also reported earlier that on December 18 the Syrian ambassador to Iraq discussed the possible opening of the Abu Kamal-Qaim border crossing with Transport Minister Abdullah Loibi.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi