Iraqi police open fire on protesters in Baghdad

​Police opened fire on protesters in Baghdad, Report informs citing the Sky News Arabia.

4 November, 2019 17:53

It is noted that security forces used firearms against demonstrators on Al Rashid Street in the central region of Baghdad. Notably, anti-government protests continue in Iraq since early October.