Iraqi oil ministry issues statement amid oil fields in Kirkuk

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ “The central government regained a control over all oil fields in Kirkuk.”

Report informs referring to Hürriyet daily, Asim Jihad, spokesperson of the Iraqi oil ministry said.

“Our ministry controls all oil fields and enterprises in Kirkuk. Directors of oil fields and enterprises, technical staff dismissed,” he said.

Armed units called Peshmarga, forces of the local government in the northern Iraq took over oil fields in Kirkuk in 2014 after fighting with ISIS terrorist groups.