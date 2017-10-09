Iraqi national security council: Legal steps will be taken against 'referendum' organizers

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Identities of the officials, holding illegal referendum in northern Iraq, have been identified and legal steps will be taken against them".

Report informs citing the Haberturk, the Iraqi National Security Council made a written statement.

The council was chaired by Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi.

According to information, seizure will be imposed on the bank accounts of the regional officials, transferring revenues from exports of oil from northern Iraq to their accounts: "Return of Iraq's revenues and persecution of those involved in corruption will continue through these steps and decisions to be adopted".

According to document, the central government of Iraq requested Iran and Turkey to close all the border crossing points along the border, stop all trade relations, including oil exports with northern Iraq as well as carry out joint action with Baghdad in that direction.