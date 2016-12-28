Iraqi Foreign Minister: Those who stand behind ISIS are known

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Foreign countries give financial support to ISIS in Iraq".

Report informs, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said in an interview with "RIA Novosti".

He said that the terrorists who had been surrounded by Iraqi troops in Mosul, have sophisticated weapons and ammunition: ISIS has the capabilities of one state.A large amount of financial support is behind them.Governments and their budgets are behind them.However, Baghdad is keen to maintain relations with countries that support the ISIS.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari has not named states and governments who support terrorist: "Everybody knows who they are."