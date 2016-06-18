Iraqi forces 'retake most' of Falluja

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi government forces have retaken most of the city of Falluja from so-called Islamic State fighters who have held it since 2014, officials say, Report informs citing foreign media.

US Defence Secretary Ash Carter said there was "still some fighting to be done" as IS still controls certain parts of the city.

A senior army spokesperson said he expects IS to "suffer a total breakdown during the next hours".

"The enemy is collapsing. They have lost control of their fighters. They are on the run now," Lt Gen Abdul Ameer al-Shammari said.

Special forces commander Brig Haider al-Obedi told AP that his troops controlled 80% of the city.

Falluja, only 50km (30 miles) west of Baghdad, has been held by IS for longer than any other city in Iraq or Syria.

The militants captured the city in January 2014.