Iraqi forces pounded by ISIS: 56 killed

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Intense fighting continued in Iraq’s Anbar province on Friday, with ISIS in control of the heart of Ramadi and Iraqi forces reportedly on the verge of losing two other towns, Report informs citing foreign media.

According to the information, residents were fleeing areas in and around the provincial capital Ramadi since early morning Friday, when intense fighting erupted between the jihadis and Iraqi army forces.

Another source inside Ramadi said that at least 50 Iraqi army forces were killed in Friday’s battles, with numbers unconfirmed by Rudaw.

Provincial officials warned that ISIS was pounding Iraqi forces east of Ramadi, and that the towns of Garma and Baghdadi were barely holding on against the barrage.

“Garma and Baghdadi are in serious threat from Daesh gunmen,” warned Sabah Karhut, head of Anbar’s Provincial Council, referring to ISIS by its Arab acronym and calling for urgent help.

“The towns could fall and Daesh could commit a mass killing against the residents of these two towns if the government doesn’t send enough troops,” he said.

Ayid Amash, another member of the Provincial Council, called on Baghdad to urgently send help.