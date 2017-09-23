 Top
    Iraqi Army Chief of Staff General visits Turkey

    He will meet with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi Army Chief of Staff General Othman al-Ghanimi arrived in Ankara on Saturday.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, Othman al-Ghanimi today will meet with the Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar.

    Notably, Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in ther northern of Iraq plans to hold 'referendum on independence' on September 25. Along with Baghdad, Turkey, USA, Iran and a number of countries have all spoken out against the vote and demanded the regional government to postpone the ‘referendum’. 

