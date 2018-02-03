 Top
    Iraqi Armed Forces launch campaign to clear border with Saudi Arabia of ISIS

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi Armed Forces launched a campaign today to clean up Anbar province on the border with Saudi Arabia from ISIS. Report informs citing the TASS, commander of operations of the Armed Forces of the country in Anbar, Brigadier General Mahmoud al-Fellahi said.

    According to al-Fellahi, the purpose of the operation is the destruction of ISIS cells, caches and refugee shelters on the border with Saudi Arabia.

    Prime Minister of Iraq Heydar Al-Abadi announced the final defeat of the ISIS on December 10.

