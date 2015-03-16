Iraqi Air Forces killed more than 50 IS fighters, province Anbar

Baku.16 March. REPORT. AZ / Iraqi Air Force killed more than 50 IG militants during the air strike in Anbar province in the central part of the country. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the airstrike was dealt to the north of the city of Ramadi, where insurgents gathered for a meeting. The exact number of killed militants was not disclosed.

According to the military commander of the Iraqi Army, foreign mercenaries, as well as several groups of commanders were among the liquidated militants.

Iraqi News publication informs citing a source in the Iraqi security forces reported that it was a meeting of IG snipers, which took place in a hospital, and air strikes delivered by an international coalition aircraft.