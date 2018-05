Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Iraqi parliament’s foreign committee issued a statement calling on the Iraqi government to act after President Trump controversially ordered that citizens from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries be refused entry to the U.S. for at least 90 days.

Report informs citing the DHA, Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq has stated.

According to this information, they proposed to deport US citizens from Iraq.