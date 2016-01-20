 Top
    Iraq's oldest monastery destroyed by Islamic State

    St Elijah's stood on a hill near the northern city of Mosul for 1,400 years

    Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Satellite images confirm that the oldest Christian monastery in Iraq has been destroyed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), Report informs citing the BBC.

    St Elijah's stood on a hill near the northern city of Mosul for 1,400 years.

    But analysts said the images, obtained by the Associated Press, suggested it had been demolished in late 2014, soon after IS seized the city.

    IS has also demolished a number of monasteries and churches, as well as renowned pre-Islamic sites including Nimrud, Hatra and Nineveh in Iraq and Palmyra in Syria.

