Iraqi Interior Ministry: Two 'directors' of IG destroyed

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the air strike in Anbar province in western Iraq, two "directors" of "Islamic State" were destroyed.

Report informs referring to newsru.com, Iraqi Interior Ministry said.

As a result of an air strike killed Abu Muhammad al-Suri, also known as Abi Samra, and some Abu Osama al-Amriki, involved in the creation of promotional and filming commercials and cruel executions.

Airstrike was carried out by the Iraqi Air Force.According to the Interior Ministry of Iraq, 28 militants were killed and dozens injured.