Iraq reports first death from coronavirus

The first death from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has been recorded in Iraq, Report informs via RIA Novosti.

Iraqi Kurdistan's Rudaw TV channel says citing Sulaymaniyah city Health Department that COVID-19 victim in Iraqi Kurdistan was a 70-year-old religious official from Sulaymaniya. It is not yet known whether he had visited Iran.

According to doctors, the patient’s condition was initially unstable, and he received intensive care.

Iraqi Kurdistan authorities have taken a series of preventive measures amid coronavirus outbreak, closing schools, and reducing work hours in public institutions. Moreover, the Iraqi authorities closed the borders and suspended air links with Iran.