Iraq gives 48 hours to autonomy to withdraw from oil fields and airport in Kirkuk

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces armed with heavy equipment deployed 20 km away from center of Kirkuk. Report informs referring to Hurriyet they were dislocated in the western and southern regions of Kirkuk province.

In April of 2014 ISIS terrorists occupied Hawija district of Kirkuk and 4 settlements of the district. Recently, Iraqi army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces liberated these territories from terrorists. After that operation the balance of power started to change in Kirkuk. Kirkuk-Bagdad highway is under the control of al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces. In some areas the distance between them and peshmerga forces in the north of Iraq are 500 meters.

Jaafar Mustafa, commander of the Peshmerga 70 Forces after the meeting in Kirkuk said:

“In order to avoid shootout we held talks with Haider Al-Abadi and others. We don’t want to fight. But if it is near our door we will fight.

South frontline commander Westa Rasul sent a letter ordering us to leave the military bases, airports and oil fields during 48 hours. He also said federal police forces will enter these territories. We will never do what they want. They can check it.”

Mansour Barzani, son of Masoud Barzani, head of the local autonomy in Iraq weaponed went to Kirkuk yesterday.

Several days ago Iraqi army along with al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces were reported to launch an offensive to retake oil fields and military airport in Kirkuk. Iraqi army denied this information adding that they conduct exploration outside of Kirkuk.