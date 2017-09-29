Iraq announces starting of new operation in Kirkuk

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi army launched second phase of offensive to dislodge terrorist group Islamic State (IS) militants from the city of Al-Hawijah in Kirkuk province.

Report informs referring to TASS, stated Haider Al-Abadi, Iraqi prime minister and commander-in-chief of Iraqi armed forces.

He said the main puprose of offensive is to liberate all the surrounding areas to the west of Kirkuk, administrative center of the same name province.

The army, federal police, elite interior ministry forces, known as Rapid Response and the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi brigades and militias of local tribes are participating in offensive. Air support will be provided by Iraqi Air Force.