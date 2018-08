Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay an official visit to Switzerland on July 2-3 and hold talks with president of the country Alain Berset and members of Swiss government, Report informs citing the TASS.

It is stressed that A. Berset will meet H. Rouhani on July 2 in Zurich, then "the first conversation will be held in Bern".

"The official meeting will be held the next day," - Swiss government reported.