Iranian President cancels trips after Paris attacks

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Planned trips by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani to three European destinations, including France, has been cancelled following a spate of deadly terror attacks in the French capital, Paris, Report informs referring to TASS citing IRNA.

“The president’s trips to Italy, the Vatican and France has been postponed to some other time in the light of the terrorist incidents in Paris,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced on Saturday.

On Friday, a string of coordinated attacks in and around Paris left at least 150 people dead and some 200 others injured. Some sources, however, put the number of those killed at 153.

A state of emergency has also been declared across Paris following the attacks, which were reportedly claimed by the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group.