Iranian oil tanker attacked by two rockets - UPDATED

An Iranian oil tanker has been hit by two rockets near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Report informs citing Iranian media.
By the information, the attack was on board a vessel belonging to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).
The crew on board the vessel are safe.
The tanker began to burn early on Friday morning.
09:53
An Iranian oil tanker Sinopa has been hit by an explosion in a possible "terrorist act" in the Red Sea, Report informs citing Tehran's state media.
The blast sparked an oil spill and fire on board a stricken ship belonging to the to the National Iranian Oil Company, it was reported.
