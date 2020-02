Iranian parliament member Ahmad Hamza has offered a $3 mln bounty for Donald Trump's head.

Report says, citing Reuters, that Hamza vowed to pay the sum on behalf of Kirman population, which he represents.

Kirman is the birthplace of Qasem Soleimani, the Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), who was killed in a US airstrike on Baghdad on January 3.