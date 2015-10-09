Iranian general killed by ISIS near Aleppo

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Iranian Army Brigadier General Hossein Hamedani, acting as a military advisor at the Syrian army in the fight against ISIS, was killed last night in Syria, Report informs citing the Iranian PressTV.

According to the IRGC statement (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), General Hamedani was shot by ISIS gunmen on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The conflict in Syria has been going on for four years. Iran has offered Syria's military consultation in the fight against terrorist groups.