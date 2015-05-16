Iranian Foreign Ministry: Tehran doesn't see readiness of US to resist IG

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran sees no serious willingness of Washington to combat the group "Islamic State", said Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview with Saturday's edition of the German magazine Spiegel, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

"We see no willingness of the U.S. to resist the "Islamic state". But we will support all the attempts that are really serious at the global and regional level", said Zarif.

According to the Minister, the IG destabilize the situation in the region, with the forces that participated in the support of extremist groups like the IG or "al-Qaeda", "later they themselves became their victims."