Iran says any U.S. sanctions on missiles illegal

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran condemned on Thursday as arbitrary and illegal reported U.S. plans for new sanctions on international companies and individuals over Tehran's ballistic missile program.

"As we have declared to the American government ... Iran's missile program has no connection to the (nuclear) agreement," Report informs referring Reuters, state television quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Hossein Jaber Ansari as saying.

In Washington, sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday the U.S. government was preparing the sanctions, which the Wall Street Journal said would target about 12 companies and individuals in Iran, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates for their suspected role in developing Iran's missile program.

"Iran will resolutely respond to any interfering action by America against its defensive programs," said Jaber Ansari, rejecting any new sanctions as "arbitrary and illegal".

U.S. officials have said the Treasury Department retains a right under July's landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers, including Washington, to blacklist Iranian entities suspected of involvement in missile development, the Journal said.

Iranian officials have said the supreme leader would view such penalties as violating the nuclear accord.