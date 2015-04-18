Iran offers peace plan for Yemen

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iran proposed a four-point peace plan forYemen on Friday that calls for an immediate cease-fire and the formation of a unity government.

In a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Iran's FM Javad Zarif urged the New York-based body "to get more effectively involved in ending the senseless aerial attacks," referring to the Saudi Arabian-led air campaign that have pounded Shiite Houthi positions in Yemen since March 25.

The impoverished Arab country has been in turmoil since last September when Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and have advanced to other parts of the country.

The current conflict is seen in some circles as a proxy war between majority Sunni Saudi Arabia and predominantly Shiite Iran.

The letter said terrorist groups were "gaining strategic foothold in Yemen aided by the foreign aerial campaign."

Iran’s plan calls for the restoration of a "Yemeni-led" national dialogue among all factions, and says a cease-fire will ensure access to humanitarian aid for the Yemeni population.

“This critical situation is escalating and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is approaching catastrophic dimensions," read Zarif's letter.

"It may result in further exacerbation of the already tense circumstances in a region that has been plagued by one of the most barbaric types of extremism and multi-pronged vicious campaign of foreign-backed terrorists," it added.

The UN estimates more than 731 victims have been killed in Yemen since March 19.