Iran denied reports on coordination with US to send nuclear materials to Russia

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian authorities deny reports that Tehran has reached a preliminary agreement with Washington about the possibility of sending materials to Russian that can be used to make nuclear weapons.

Report informs the Iranian news agency ISNA writes with reference to an informed source.

Source called statements of an agreement between Washington and Tehran groundless.The statement mentioned transportation of uranium outside the Iran.This issue was raised a long time ago, but we did not have any agreement on it, - said the source to the agency.

Earlier, the New York Times, citing the sources familiar with the details of the talks, said that Tehran could send some of its uranium stockpile to Russia for processing in the case of reaching an agreement with representatives P 5+1.

In turn, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that it does not confirm the information and called them politically motivated speculation designed to affect the climate of talksP 5+1.