Iran exiles in Iraq hit by rockets

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ A former military base in Iraq housing exiled Iranian opposition members has come under intense rocket fire, Report informs referring to the BBC, Iraqi and Iranian officials say.

The People's Mujahedin of Iran says 23 of its members were killed in the attack in addition to three policemen.

About 80 missiles struck the former US base known as Camp Liberty, close to Baghdad airport, according to the PMOI.

No group has yet said it carried out the attack.

The People's Mujahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI) has been in exile since the Islamic revolution of 1979.

The Camp Liberty base came under rocket fire in December 2013 and in February 2013.

PMOI rebels also came under attack from Iraq troops in 2011.