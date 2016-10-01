 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iran and Pakistan carrying out joint navy drills in Arabian Sea

    The exercises launched near Pakistan's port city of Karachi

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Naval forces of Iran and Pakistan are holding joint maritime exercise near Pakistan's port city of Karachi in the Arabian Sea.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, bilateral exercises in the territorial waters of Pakistan started following relevant discussions between commanders of Iranian and Pakistani navies. The joint maritime exercise is aimed at practicing search and rescue operations and communication between ships.

    The Iranian navy is represented by Lavan chopper carrier, Khanjar and Falakhen missile boats and Konarak logistic carrier.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi