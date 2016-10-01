Iran and Pakistan carrying out joint navy drills in Arabian Sea

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Naval forces of Iran and Pakistan are holding joint maritime exercise near Pakistan's port city of Karachi in the Arabian Sea.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, bilateral exercises in the territorial waters of Pakistan started following relevant discussions between commanders of Iranian and Pakistani navies. The joint maritime exercise is aimed at practicing search and rescue operations and communication between ships.

The Iranian navy is represented by Lavan chopper carrier, Khanjar and Falakhen missile boats and Konarak logistic carrier.

