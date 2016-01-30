 Top
    Investigators questioned son of French foreign minister

    Tom Fabius questioned on charges of forgery, fraud and money laundering

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Investigators questioned Tom Fabius - the son of the French foreign minister as part of an investigation into forgery, fraud and money laundering, Report informs citing the AFP.

    It is about the investigation of the case, which was opened in 2013 to determine sources of income of T. Fabius.

    In particular, investigators were interested in his purchase of a €7m  Paris flat, and how he funded it.

    In mid-December, the son of a French minister has been arrested as part of this investigation for 12 hours.

