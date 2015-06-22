 Top
    International airport of Warsaw recovers from hacker attacks

    According to the Polish airline LOT, a day ago 1,4 thousand people were unable to fly

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ International Airport Warsaw named after Frederic Chopin, which was attacked by hackers a day ago, now is operating normally.

    Report informs referring to Russian media, the press service of the Polish airline LOT said.

    "All flights are carried out in the morning schedule", said a spokesman for LOT Adrian Kubicki.

    As previously reported, on Sunday around 16.00 local time "LOT suffered with attack on terrestrial tele-information systems," stated the press service of the airline. According to the airline, a day ago 1,4 thousand people were unable to fly.

