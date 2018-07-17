 Top
    Close photo mode

    Intense heatwave kills at least 14 people in Japan

    Thousands of people applied to medical institutions in connection with the abnormal heat

    Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ An intense heatwave killed at least 14 people over a three-day long weekend in Japan, media reported on Tuesday, and high temperatures hampered the recovery in flood-hit areas where more than 200 people died last week. Report informs citing the Interfax.

    Thousands of people applied to medical institutions in connection with the abnormal heat

    Temperatures on Monday, a national holiday, surged above 39 degrees Celsius in some inland areas and combined with high humidity to produce dangerous conditions, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

    Meteorologists noted that this is the highest temperature recorded in Japan since the beginning of this year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi