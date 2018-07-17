Intense heatwave kills at least 14 people in Japan

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ An intense heatwave killed at least 14 people over a three-day long weekend in Japan, media reported on Tuesday, and high temperatures hampered the recovery in flood-hit areas where more than 200 people died last week. Report informs citing the Interfax.

Thousands of people applied to medical institutions in connection with the abnormal heat

Temperatures on Monday, a national holiday, surged above 39 degrees Celsius in some inland areas and combined with high humidity to produce dangerous conditions, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Meteorologists noted that this is the highest temperature recorded in Japan since the beginning of this year.