Inspection to be conducted in chemical enterprises in China

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Chinese authorities will conduct inspection in all companies producing chemicals and explosives.

Report informs referring to "Reuters", the Chinese government issued a statement.

The decision was made after the two powerful explosions that occurred in the warehouse in the city of Tianjin.

The number of victims of the incident which took place on August 13 reached 55.

5 thousand new "Volkswagen", "BMW", "Toyota" and "Mazda" branded car burned as a result of the explosion.