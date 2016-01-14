Indonesian president classifies Jakarta explosions as terrorist act

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Indonesian President called the series of exlosions in Jakarta which have taken the lives of at least six people a terrorist act, Report informs referring to the AFP.

Joko Widodo has classified the explosions that were carried out in the country’s capital of Jakarta as a terrorist act.

“Our nation and our people should not be afraid, acts of terrorism will not defeat us, and I hope that society remains calm. We all have regrets over those killed during the incident, but also condemn this as it has violated our security and peace and spread fear among the people,” Widodo said.

In a statement on national TV, the president called on Indonesians to stay calm, stressing that the situation is under control.

Widodo also urged the nation not to speculate over who is responsible for the mass attacks across the capital.