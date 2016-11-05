Indonesian President cancels his visit to Australia

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday canceled his visit to Australia after a massive rally in the capital.

Report informs citing the Reuters, Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement.

According to him, the visit will be rescheduled because "current development has required the president to stay in Indonesia."

Notably, in the framework of the visit Widodo planned to hold bilateral meetings on Sunday and to address the Australian Parliament on Monday.

The protest, which was attended by about 50 to 200 thousand people, was directed against the capital's governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. He has been accused of blasphemy against Muslims.