Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian law-enforcement authorities have ceased 3.7 tons of controlled substances in 2016. Over 1200 people, including 21 foreigners were arrested last year.

Report informs referring to the Straits Times, Indonesian National Narcotics Agency reported.

The seizures thus far represent only about 1 per cent of what has been trafficked into Indonesia from China, India, Iran and Malaysia.