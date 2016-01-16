Indonesian police arrest 12 people after Jakarta attack

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian police said Saturday they have arrested 12 people suspected of links to the Jakarta bombings, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

The audacious attacks by suicide bombers and gunmen on Thursday in central Jakarta killed seven people, including two civilians. It was the first major assault by militants in Indonesia since 2009 and police said the attackers were tied to the Islamic State group.

National police chief Gen. Badrodin Haiti told reporters that arrests were made in west and east Java and in Kalimantan.

Elaborating on an earlier claim that the militants received funding via an Indonesian fighting with the IS in Syria, he said police have determined money was transferred to Indonesia via Western Union.

Separately, authorities say they have blocked more than a dozen websites expressing support for Thursday's attack as they try to counter radical Islamic ideology online.

Communications Ministry spokesman Ismail Cawidu urged Indonesians to report militant websites and social media accounts.