Indonesian parliamentary speaker arrested on corruption charges

© AP/ Tatan Syuflana

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian parliamentary speaker Setya Novanto has been detained.

Report informs, RIA Novosti quotes Indonesian media.

He is accused of corruption case reportedly cost country $ 170 mln in state losses.

Indonesia’s anti-graft commission investigates Setya Novanto's case and the speaker was detained under the commission's sanction.

According to information, he is being investigated as part of one of Indonesia’s biggest ever corruption cases – an electronic identity card graft case that has reportedly cost the country $ 170 mln in state losses.

The search for Indonesia’s house speaker Setya Novanto, who disappeared after becoming the target of an arrest warrant, came to a dramatic end on Thursday when he was reportedly found unconscious in hospital.

The high-profile politician had been on his way to meet anti-corruption investigators when his car collided with an electrical pole in south Jakarta.

He will be interrogated on November 30 next time.