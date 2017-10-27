 Top
    Indonesian authorities extend state of emergency in Bali

    Losses from declared state of emergency amounted to $ 146 mln

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian authorities extended a state of emergency in Bali due to eruption of volcano located in the mount Agung, the highest point in the island. 

    Report informs referring to The Straits Times, a decision was made after the meeting of government.

    Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in case of eruption of volcano, the main tourist destinations in the island and administrative center Denpasar will not be affected.

    According to preliminary estimates, the losses from state of emergency declared on September 22 have already reached $ 146 mln. 

