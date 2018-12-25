 Top
    Residents warned on powerful tsunami in Indonesia

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Residents along Indonesia’s Sunda Strait coast were warned on Monday to avoid beaches for at least two days for fear that volcanic activity could generate another powerful tsunami, Report informs citing the Anadolu news agency.

    Experts were still uncertain what caused a 10-foot-high tsunami on Saturday, which killed at least 373 people and injured more than 1,459 on the nearby islands of Java and Sumatra. More than 5,000 people have been displaced and at least 128 are missing.

    But evidence was mounting that the deadly wave resulted when volcanic activity on the island of Anak Krakatau set off a landslide on the island’s steep southwest slope.

