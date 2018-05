Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesian central Sulawesi province.

Report informs citing Anadolu, U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake leaves at least three people injured, damaging some buildings and houses. The quake occurred at a depth of 9.1 kilometres.

It said the land-based quake didn’t have any potential to cause a tsunami.